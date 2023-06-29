Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Decreases By 77.2%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

EDI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.37%.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

