Short Interest in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Increases By 265.6%

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 265.6% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Target Range Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Target Range Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,019,000 after buying an additional 140,007 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $23.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.50.

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

