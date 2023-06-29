Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Tops $163.02 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $163.02 million and $3.10 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,444.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00278284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.80 or 0.00807356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00539463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00058988 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,429,405,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,407,063,192 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

