Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.41 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Siebert Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

