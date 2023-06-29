SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Shares Down 17.9%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 4,983,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the average daily volume of 910,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 662.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.23.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

