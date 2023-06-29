Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.68.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE SPG traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.19. 143,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

