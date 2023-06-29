SingularityNET Market Cap Hits $273.76 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $273.76 million and $23.88 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,569.20 or 0.99991446 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002132 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,731,811 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.475263 with 1,222,731,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22262175 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $26,815,583.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.