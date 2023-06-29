SL Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SL Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 2.2% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE KMI opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

