SL Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SL Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 9.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 36.7% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 38.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $51.68 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

