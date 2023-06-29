SL Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SL Advisors LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.3% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WM opened at $167.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

