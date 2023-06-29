SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.55 million.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SGH stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,788. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.41.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $429.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,793 shares of company stock worth $847,394. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after purchasing an additional 222,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 356,735 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 323.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SMART Global by 97.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

