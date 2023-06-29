SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:DIVS)

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.
SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:DIVS opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $25.79.
Institutional Trading of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.04% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF
The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.
Featured Stories
