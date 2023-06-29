Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake Trading Up 3.9 %

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.51.

NYSE SNOW opened at $183.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

