Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Solvay Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

Solvay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This is a boost from Solvay’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

