Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $58,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.22. 75,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,315. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

