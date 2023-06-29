Sourceless (STR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $297.01

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $555.54 million and $297.01 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018602 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013757 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,729.04 or 0.99939547 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02704892 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

