Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Shares Down 5%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 6,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 32,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.18.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.52 million during the quarter. Spark Power Group had a net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.0269151 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical contracting, operations, and maintenance services, as well as energy sustainability solutions in Canada and the United States. The company's Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

