SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 144,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 154,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SJNK stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $24.58. 2,675,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,629. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.