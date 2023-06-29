SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,079,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,979 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $323,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 321,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,711. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.