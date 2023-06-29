SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPTL opened at $30.13 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

