SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,165 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $20,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 115,426 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,066,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.