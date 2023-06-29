SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 5.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $70,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,543,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,362 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

