SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Raised by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.16. 334,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,521. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

