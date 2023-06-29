SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,438. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $72.79.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.