SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.10. 92,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,575. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.