SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 402,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 122,709 shares.The stock last traded at $73.23 and had previously closed at $74.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 190.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

