SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SDY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,362. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.26.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.