SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
SDY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,362. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.26.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
