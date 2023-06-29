Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Up to $16.92

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.92, but opened at $17.44. Stellantis shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 1,236,350 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

About Stellantis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 68,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 505,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.