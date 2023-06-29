Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 310 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $685.22 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $668.80 and a 200-day moving average of $689.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

