Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys 341 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

