Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $191,000 Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Horizon by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. SpectralCast restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

