Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 151,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 88,870 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $97.39 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

