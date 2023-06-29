Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 100 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 57.1% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 75,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $449.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

