Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 110 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $482.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.50 and a 200 day moving average of $373.53. The stock has a market cap of $221.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

