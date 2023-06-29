Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 320 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,175,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 6,018.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,906,000 after purchasing an additional 497,601 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

