Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 67 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% during the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,637,000 after acquiring an additional 58,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $338.63 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $348.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.24.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

