Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target to $9.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.80 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s previous close.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis Price Performance

AMTX stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $238.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Insider Activity

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $120,991.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aemetis by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 64.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 26.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

(Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.