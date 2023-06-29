StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of AINC opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

(Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.