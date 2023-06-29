StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.97. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

About MEI Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 24.8% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $317,000.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

