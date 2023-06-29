StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PROV opened at $12.78 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. M3F Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

