StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

ROLL opened at $215.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.18. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

