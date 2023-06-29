StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.78 on Friday. Tantech has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tantech by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

