StockNews.com Downgrades General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to Hold

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GIS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.30. 5,835,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,154. General Mills has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.