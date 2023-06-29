StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MSN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. Emerson Radio has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

