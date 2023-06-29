StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.83. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

