StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $141.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.43.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $147.78 million during the quarter.
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
