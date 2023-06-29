StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
