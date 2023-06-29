StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

