StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

