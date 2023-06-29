StockNews.com Lowers New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.48.

New Gold Stock Performance

NGD opened at $1.04 on Friday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

