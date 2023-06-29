Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives $15.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEOAY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

SEOAY stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

