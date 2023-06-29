Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives $15.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEOAY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance
SEOAY stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stora Enso Oyj
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.